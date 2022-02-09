Rocket attack, explosions reported in UAE capital (+VIDEO)

Police and rescue workers were reportedly present at the scene. Some media outlets have also reported a state of emergency in Abu Dhabi and the closure of all highways in the city.

Preliminary images and reports confirm that at least one explosion took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazeera also reported that the journalists covering the World Club Cup in Abu Dhabi announced an explosion and fire in a building in Abu Dhabi.

Emirati media have confirmed the blast but claimed no damage.

Meanwhile, the US Mission in the United Arab Emirates issued an alert warning Americans in the country about reports of a possible new missile or drone attack that may have occurred in Abu Dhabi.

"There are reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi, UAE today February 9, 2022," the Embassy said. "The Embassy advises US citizens to immediately follow the safety actions listed below and stay alert in case of additional future attacks."

