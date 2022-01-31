Taiz, Sanaa in Yemen come under attack of Saudi-UAE fighters

According to a source close Yemeni Ansarullah movement, the US-made fighters of the UAE have attacked a region in Sabir Al Mawadim District in the Taiz Governorate.

The source also added that the coalition targeted the Al-Hasbah area and the building of Yemen's satellite TV office in the al-Thawra neighborhood eight times.

So far, no immediate reports of casualties or details about the attacks have been released.

This comes as some Arab media reported the sound of terrible explosions across Abu Dhabi's sky early Monday.

Some intelligence and security sources also reported the activation of air defense systems in Abu Dhabi to counter targets in the sky.

The UAE Ministry of Defense later confirmed the attack. But it claimed that Ansarullah's attack did not cause any damage.

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that he is going to release a statement about the large-scale operations of Yemeni forces against Abu Dhabi.

