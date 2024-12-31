Syria can not cut ties with Iran: HTS Leader

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani stated that Syria cannot cut off relations with a major country in the region like Iran, adding that ties between Damascus and Tehran must be based on diplomatic principles, mutual respect for the sovereignty of the two countries, and non-interference in internal affairs.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, he said, “I believe that Iran’s role in the region must be positive and understandable.”

Al Jolani claimed that Iran needs to reconsider its policies currently.

Terrorists, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, announced on December 8 that they had fully captured the Syrian capital and confirmed the fall of the Assad government.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier underlined that Iran is closely monitoring the developments in Syria and its approach will depend on the policy militant groups in the Arab country adopt toward the Islamic Republic.

SD/ISN1403101107932