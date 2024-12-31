  1. Politics
Dec 31, 2024, 2:20 PM

Leader’s advisor meets with German envoy to Iran

Leader’s advisor meets with German envoy to Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Ambassador of Germany to Tehran,  Markus Potzel met and held talks with h Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Earlier on December 22, Larijani met with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu.

Previously, Larijani hosted Adel Abdul Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

MNA/

News ID 226293
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News