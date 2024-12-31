Leader’s advisor meets with German envoy to Iran

Earlier on December 22, Larijani met with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu.
TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Ambassador of Germany to Tehran, Markus Potzel met and held talks with h Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Earlier on December 22, Larijani met with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu.
Previously, Larijani hosted Adel Abdul Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.
