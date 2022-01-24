Sanaa strikes UAE, Saudi Arabia with missiles, drones

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that during “Operation Storm-2”, the Yemeni Army and the country's popular committees targetted sensitive positions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with rockets and UAVs in response to recent Saudi and UAE aggression against the Yemenis.

The Yemeni spokesman announced that the Al Dhafra airbase and other vital positions in Abu Dhabi were targeted during the operation, adding that the operation was carried out with several Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.

Sensitive and strategic Emirati positions in "Dubai" were also bombed by a large number of "Samad 3" drones, according to Saree.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army carried out a large-scale operation deep inside Saudi territory, Saree said, adding that a large number of "Samad 1" and "Qasef k2" drones targeted vital Saudi positions in the town of Sharorah.

Several sensitive and strategic Saudi positions were also accurately targeted with a large number of ballistic missiles in the cities of Aseer and Jizan, the Yemeni spokesman added.

Saree went on to say that the Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to expand their attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, re-advising foreign companies and investors to leave UAE.

As long as the aggression and siege against Yemen continue, the Yemeni military operations will continue too, he noted.

The UAE defense ministry, in a statement published on the official Emirates News Agency WAM, claimed its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni forces early on Monday.

Separately, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said late on Sunday that a ballistic missile, fired by Yemeni armed forces, had fallen in the kingdom’s southern region of Jizan, injuring two foreigners and damaging workshops and vehicles in an industrial area.

The Saudi-led coalition asserted in a statement that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones that had flown from the northern Yemeni province of Jawf.

Yemeni armed forces' strikes against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia come only a week after they carried out a series of attacks against the UAE in retaliation for its involvement in the devastating Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Yemeni forces carried out retaliatory airstrikes against strategic facilities deep inside the UAE on January 17, using domestically-manufactured combat drones and ballistic missiles.

MP/5407546