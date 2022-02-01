Saudi-led coalition heavily bombs Yemeni capital

Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched five raids on al-Hasabah area, two raids on al-Thawrah district and a raid on the Bani-Hushaish district in Sanaa in the early hours of Tuesday, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported.

Saudi fighter jets attacked an old radio station in the n al-Hasabah district four times. The Yemeni television building in al-Thawra was also targeted by Saudi fighter jets.

The airstrikes came hours after the Yemeni armed forces carried out a large-scale military operation against strategically important targets deep inside the UAE in retaliation for the Persian Gulf country’s increased involvement in the Saudi-led war and all-out siege on their country.

The Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday that sensitive facilities in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi were targeted with ballistic missiles and they also hit important targets in Dubai with drones.

