Feb 5, 2022, 9:20 AM

Saudi-led coalitions strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – According to some news sources, the Saudi-led coalitions targeted Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport on Friday night.

The Saudi-led coalitions have bombarded Yemen's Sanaa airport four times on Friday night, Elnashra reported. 

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, 3 people were killed in the Saudi coalition attack on Al-Raqqa in Saada province. 

According to the reports, some areas in al-Wadi and al-Jawbah cities in Marib province have been targeted by seven rockets.

Al-Masirah correspondent in Al-Jawf also reported that Saudi warplanes fired a rocket at the Al-Yatama area of Khaba and Al-Shaaf.

