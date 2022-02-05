Saudi-led coalitions strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport

The Saudi-led coalitions have bombarded Yemen's Sanaa airport four times on Friday night, Elnashra reported.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, 3 people were killed in the Saudi coalition attack on Al-Raqqa in Saada province.

According to the reports, some areas in al-Wadi and al-Jawbah cities in Marib province have been targeted by seven rockets.

Al-Masirah correspondent in Al-Jawf also reported that Saudi warplanes fired a rocket at the Al-Yatama area of Khaba and Al-Shaaf.

NM/ 5416860