Jan 23, 2022, 9:32 PM

Saudi-led coalition launches extensive attack on Yemen Sanaa

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Media sources on Sunday announced that an explosion took place in Yemeni capital Sanaa following the widespread attacks launched by Saudi-led coalition’s fighter jets.

Media sources reported the occurrence of a terrible explosion in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to Al Mayadeen.

Some sources announced that the explosion was caused by large-scale and extensive attacks launched by fighter jets of Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa.

These sources stated that Saudi fighter jets bombarded “Al-Nahdin” District in the capital Sanaa three times.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Saudi aggressor coalition fighter jets severely targeted “Bani Matar” area in Saada province.

