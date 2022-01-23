Saudi-led coalition launches extensive attack on Yemen Sanaa

Media sources reported the occurrence of a terrible explosion in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to Al Mayadeen.

Some sources announced that the explosion was caused by large-scale and extensive attacks launched by fighter jets of Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa.

These sources stated that Saudi fighter jets bombarded “Al-Nahdin” District in the capital Sanaa three times.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Saudi aggressor coalition fighter jets severely targeted “Bani Matar” area in Saada province.

