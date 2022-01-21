Yemen to strongly respond to Saudi crimes: Ansarullah spox.

Mohammad Abdul Salam Spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement said that Yemen will respond to Saudi heinous crimes against Yemeni people with all its might and power using all possible means, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, he stated that recent crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition against civilians in Saada prison, citizens of Al-Hudaydah province and Yemenis living in Sanaa cannot break the strong will of Yemeni people.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombed Saada Central Prison. More than 60 prisoners were killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes. Yemeni Ministry of Health said in a statement that some the victims of the attack are non-Yemenis.

Earlier, the Head of Yemen Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammad Ali al-Houthi in a tweet wrote, “If the defeated United States in Afghanistan supports the Saudi aggression coalition, we explicitly declare to the coalition that your defeat in Yemen will be heavier than the defeat of Americans in Afghanistan."

