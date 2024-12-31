Hezbollah vows massive retaliation for Israeli violations

Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, in an interview with the al-Manar network on Monday, said that the group's missile stockpiles and capabilities remain intact, noting that they continued missile strikes against Israel right up to the moment the ceasefire took effect.

Qamati explained that the current restraint exercised by the Resistance is intended to support the Lebanese population and to honor the commitments made to mediators during ceasefire negotiations to allow for a resolution of outstanding issues, PressTV reported.

"We have exercised patience regarding Israeli violations to ensure that citizens can return to their villages in the south, and now they demand that we respond to these violations," he stated.

He noted that the Resistance's patience lasted for 60 days, and warned that the situation would change on the 61st day, noting that the Israeli forces would be viewed as occupiers and would be treated accordingly.

"The Resistance is fully prepared, strong, and equipped," Qamati said, emphasizing their readiness to counter any provocations. He also reassured the local community of a zero-tolerance policy toward land occupation and settlement expansion.

On Monday, Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on the Israeli regime to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, as reports emerged from the Lebanese Army indicating that Israeli forces had moved into the towns of Qantara and Taybeh in the Marjayoun district, where they burned several homes in violation of the ceasefire.

In his remarks, Qamati also stressed the importance of recognizing Hezbollah's "red lines," particularly in light of potential US and French interventions that could compromise the group's resistance efforts. "We do not seek assistance that imposes conditions affecting the Resistance," he asserted.

He pointed out that after inflicting a significant blow to the enemy, the United States quickly sought to broker a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

He reiterated that adherence to the ceasefire agreement must be reciprocal, saying, "Either all parties adhere to the agreements, or no one should be bound by them.”

Qamati warned that discussions around disarming the Resistance could plunge Lebanon into chaos, maintaining that Hezbollah's political agenda is rooted in dialogue and interaction. He reaffirmed the organization's steadfast commitment to its core principles of "promise and commitment," stating that these values define both Hezbollah and its leadership.

Additionally, he expressed support for the timely election of a new president in Lebanon, emphasizing the Resistance's determination to ensure this position is filled promptly and that necessary actions would be taken to achieve this objective.

The Israeli forces have violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon at least 325 times since the ceasefire was declared on November 27, resulting in 33 deaths and 37 injuries.

SD/