Saudi-led coalition renews missile, artillery attack on Yemen

According to Yemeni sources, the reconnaissance and spying drones belonging to the Saudi coalition entered the sky of the Al-Jabaliya region during the past 24 hours.

During this period, the Saudi coalition has also continued its rocket attacks in various areas of Hodeidah province, and it also targeted areas in Al-Jabaliya and Hais.

On the other hand, news sources reported the explosion of landmines left behind by the Saudi-led coalition in the city of Hais, which resulted in the death of 3 people.

After 7 years of brutally attacking and killing thousands of innocent Yemeni people and destroying the country's vital infrastructures, Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries including UAE and with the greenlight of the United States and also the Zionist regime of Israel not only did not achieve their malicious goals but also they were forced to accept a ceasefire following the missile and drone strikes of the Yemeni armed forces deep into their territories.

RHM/IRN84972024