While the United Nations announces an initial agreement with the Sanaa government to continue efforts to resolve the oil tanker FSO Safer crisis, the Sanaa-based Yemeni National Salvation Government has expressed dissatisfaction with the UN's negligence of its commitments regarding the tanker and its failure to implement the immediate tanker repair agreement.

The Sanna government has warned against the possibility of an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea if Safer's tank explodes.

The committee in charge of implementing the agreement between the Sanaa government and the UN has warned that the possible explosion at Safar could trigger an unprecedented environmental disaster in the Red Sea, stressing that the UN was responsible for the Safar and its catastrophic consequences.

The committee said the UN was reluctant to implement the Safer Tanker Immediate Maintenance Agreement and carry out a comprehensive assessment of its storage, and that the tanker situation had remained unchanged since 2015. There have been no efforts to fix and maintain this tanker.

Meanwhile, the committee said that MoUs have been reached with the United Nations, and it is possible that this problem will be solved once for all.

This is while the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly had warned of the dangers of a Safer tanker explosion.

FSO Safer is a floating oil storage and offloading vessel that is moored in the Red Sea north of the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah, which is controlled by the Ansarullah-led Sanna National Salvation government.

