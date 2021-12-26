Iran, Oman hold 8th Joint Strategic Consultation Committee

During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Omani Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomat Affairs Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy pointed to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, expressing satisfaction with the level of relations between Iran and Oman.

Emphasizing the need to resolve regional issues by the countries of the region, Ali Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the existing problems will be resolved based on dialogue between the countries of the region.

Referring to the pivotal role of Iran in regional developments, Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy said that his country, as in the past, is interested in developing bilateral and regional relations.

He added that Oman considers peaceful paths necessary for peace and tranquility in the region.

Iran-Oman relations, which have regional and trans-regional influences, will continue, he noted.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed various regional and international issues, including the Vienna talks, the need for a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, and the region's need for dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, the minutes of the 8h meeting of the Joint Strategic Consultation Committee of Iran and Oman was signed by the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Omani Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomat Affairs Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister has said that Iran is committed to political solutions and dialogue to solve problems in bilateral relations and regional problems.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed Iran's readiness to hold talks with the countries of the region in order to improve bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that the efforts by all the countries in the region, especially those of Iran and Oman, would pave the way for an end to the Yemeni crisis.

ZZ/IRN84590561