The intermediate-range ballistic rocket, which can carry multiple types of warheads, including nuclear ones, was first used on November 21, when it struck Ukraine’s Yuzhmash military industrial facility in the city of Dnepr. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the Oreshnik travels at ten times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by any existing air defenses, Sputnik reported.

In its article on Friday, the German media, Bild reported that Germany’s Foreign Ministry had commissioned an internal study of Berlin and Kyiv’s air defense capabilities in the face of a potential ballistic missile threat. In a move seemingly encroaching on Defense Ministry turf, the diplomats drew on the expertise of a liaison officer and several air defense specialists within the military.

According to the media outlet, the conclusion they arrived at was that “Germany would be defenseless against an Oreshnik attack.” Bild quoted the document as warning that the US-made Patriot air defense system is “not suitable for countering a long-range ballistic missile, such as the Oreshnik.”

Given the Russian missile’s speed and maneuverability, “a potential interception would be more of a lucky strike,” the Foreign Ministry’s analysis reportedly stated.

On Thursday, President Putin said that while Russia does not “have many of the Oreshnik systems yet” and is “not in a rush to use them,” Moscow does “not rule out the possibility of using it today or tomorrow if there is a need.” The head of state added that the hypersonic missile had already entered serial production, and confirmed that a number of units would be deployed to Russia’s close ally, Belarus.

SD/