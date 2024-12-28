Turkmenistan Airlines suspends Ashgabat-Moscow flights

Passengers have been informed that they can receive a full refund for their tickets during this period, the air carrier said in a statement , News.Az reports.

The airline did not provide specific reasons for the cancellations, but this follows a previous disruption in August 2023 when Turkmenistan Airlines temporarily suspended flights to Moscow due to safety concerns in the airspace.

At the time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the suppression of a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region.

Meanwhile, S7 Airlines continues to operate direct flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow route.

The flight cancellations come amid broader disruptions in the aviation industry. Following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight near Aktau on December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights from Baku to several Russian cities starting December 28.

Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air also suspended flights between Astana and Yekaterinburg from December 28, 2024, to January 27, 2025, due to safety concerns. Israeli airline El Al has halted its Tel Aviv-Moscow flights, with plans to reassess the situation within a week.

MNA/