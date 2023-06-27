Iran, Norway diplomats review Palestinian, Afghan issues

Heading a delegation, Vebjørn Dysvik, Director General, Department of Regional Affairs of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry has toured Iran to hold talks with Iranian authorities.

During this with, the Norwegian diplomat met with the Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the most important regional and international developments, including Afghanistan and Palestine.

