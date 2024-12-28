"The process of identifying those responsible for the crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against the civilian population is ongoing. A great deal of work has been done by Maxim Grigoryev and the International Tribunal that he heads, whose goal will be to punish all those responsible. An important step in this direction is the report on Ukrainian atrocities in Selidovo," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

"We plan to touch upon the subject of the crimes of Ukrainian Nazis again at an informal Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council in January, and we will place special emphasis on the report on Selidovo and eyewitness testimonies."

Grigoryev, chairman of the International Public Tribunal for the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, earlier said that more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic were shot and killed by Ukrainian troops.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Selidovo had been liberated through the successful actions of units and formations of the battlegroup Center.

