Those who think resistance weakened are wrong: Iranian min.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made remarks during the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Seyyed Reza Mousavi, one of Iran's military advisors in Syria.

He stated that Resistance is an ideology and a school that originated in Karbala, and it cannot be analyzed through worldly formulas.

He stated that the Resistance in Gaza has not weakened and they stand so powerfully that the Zionist regime could not achieve its objectives.

He further continued that the exposure of the Zionists' crimes worldwide is the result of Resistance efforts.

“Today, we witness global public support for the oppressed people of Palestine in universities across the United States, Africa, East Asia, and other countries, and people have come to understand the ideology of Resistance and its significance, “ he noted, adding that people around the world condemn the Zionists' crimes in various demonstrations.

Referring to Iran’s withdrawal from Syria and having no involvement there, he said that the statements issued against Iran today, accusing it of renewed interference in Syria, stem from fear of the Resistance Front.

He strongly slammed all the false claims that say after Syria, it will be Iran and Yemen's turn.

He clarified that Iran’s stance is clear and it will stand against any power. He also noted that the enemy targeted Syria's infrastructure 500 times after Iran’s withdrawal from this country.

Regarding Iran’s readiness against enemy threats, he said that a series of armed forces military exercises will take place on Saturday, showcasing Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities.

"We must stand firm against the enemy on political, economic, and cultural fronts “, he said, adding that people are at the forefront of cultural resistance, and we must neutralize the enemy's threats with vigilance.

“The enemy seeks to harm us through various plots, and we must thoroughly understand the enemy and strengthen our resilience in facing challenges," he noted.

