Iran committed to political solutions to regional problems

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Sheikh Khalifa AlHarthy, Oman's Diplomatic Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

AlHarthy is in Tehran to attend the joint committee on the strategic consultations.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister reminded that enhancing and expansion of relations with neighbors is a top priority for the foreign policy of the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi while emphasizing the particular place of Oman among the neighbors of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, he stressed the need for the two sides to work to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries to the level of friendly relations existing between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed Iran's readiness to hold talks with the countries of the region in order to improve bilateral relations.

He also pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to dialogue and political solutions to resolve bilateral and regional problems.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that the efforts by all the countries in the region, especially those of Iran and Oman, would pave the way for an end to the Yemeni crisis.

