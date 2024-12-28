  1. World
Israeli regime’s military martyr 48 more Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime’s military martyred 48 Palestinians and injured 52 others in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that 45,484 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year.

The report put the total number of Palestinian people wounded in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 108,090.

The ministry added that 48 Palestinians were martyred and 52 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

