Iran, China to stand firm against unilateralism, hegemony

In an article published in the People’s Daily, Araghchi highlighted the significance of China’s success as a developing country, which he said offers hope to other nations facing similar challenges.

He noted that the longstanding and comprehensive nature of Iran-China relations has been a defining feature of their cooperation.

Araghchi expressed pride in the half-century legacy of these ties, which have been enriched through the wisdom of their leaders and resulted in significant achievements.

The two countries have strengthened political trust and cooperation by implementing a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, which has reinforced mutual solidarity across various domains. This partnership, Araghchi said, is based on a solid foundation and covers a wide range of areas.

Iran and China, according to Araghchi, share common interests not only in bilateral and regional matters but also on the international stage. Both nations are firmly committed to multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation in pursuit of global prosperity. They continue to work closely in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran and China would stand firm against unilateralism and hegemonic practices, advocating for the development, well-being, and friendship of the Global South. He stressed that the two nations are positioned on the “right side of history” in their pursuit of a just and cooperative global order.

