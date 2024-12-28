Tehran reacts to setting fire on Gaza hospital by Israel

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the Zionist regime's brutal attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital and setting it on fire as the latest example of a war crime, a crime against humanity, a gross violation of international rights and norms.

This crime has been carried out with the aim of completely destroying the health care system in Gaza and depriving children, women and injured and sick men of access to minimal medical facilities, Baghaei said.

The silence of the relevant international institutions regarding this crime is unjustifiable and makes them internationally responsible, he added.

Israeli forces on Friday set fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital, the largest and only operational medical facility in northern Gaza, which served over 400,000 Palestinians.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli military units stormed the hospital, forcibly evacuating patients, injured civilians, medical staff, and journalists under heavy missile strikes and live ammunition fire. The facility, a critical lifeline for the region, was left in ruins as flames engulfed its vital departments, including operating rooms, the laboratory, the emergency unit, and ambulance services.

Reports revealed that Israeli soldiers surrounded the hospital, cutting off all communication with those inside. Around 350 people, including 170 medical staff, were reportedly ordered to gather in the courtyard, where they were humiliated, forced to strip in the freezing cold, and later taken to an undisclosed location.

This brutal assault has left northern Gaza without any functioning medical services, further deepening the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s relentless offensive.

Kamal Adwan Hospital was a symbol of hope for a besieged population, offering critical healthcare amidst ongoing violence.

Palestinian authorities and human rights organizations have condemned this act as a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of humanity. They have called for urgent intervention to protect civilians and medical facilities from further attacks.

The assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital is yet another grim reminder of the devastating impact of Israel’s occupation on Gaza’s people, whose resilience is tested daily under unthinkable conditions.

MNA/