2025 to be important year for Iran's nuclear issue: FM

Iranian top diplomat made the remarks in an interview with reporters, saying that discussed and exchanged views about a wide range of issues including Iran's nuclear issue during his meeting with Chinese authorities.

Araghchi also said that he discussed regional and international issues and the issue of terrorism regarding Afghanistan, Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

A review was made regarding the proposals that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made in various fields of cooperation, including commercial, economic, security and energy with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he added.

Araghchi, headin an official delegation, visited China and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday.

During their meeting, both sides expressed a strong desire to strengthen and develop the strategic relations between their countries.

They reviewed the current status of their relations in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy, and transportation, discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.

Referring to the long-standing and robust relationship between Iran and China as two ancient civilizations in Asia, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to utilizing the abundant opportunities for collaboration with China and views the 25-year plan as a strong foundation for enhancing relations across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister underlined Iran's significant role as an active and influential power in West Asia, along with its natural, geographical, and human resources, expressing the commitment of Chinese leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both sides also discussed and shared perspectives on the current security and political developments in the West Asian region.

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China emphasized that the Middle East is the domain of its people and should not be subjected to destructive interference by external actors seeking to further their geopolitical goals and ambitions.

MNA