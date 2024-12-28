Washington and London are preparing terrorist attacks against Russian military bases in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated, Sputnik reported.

ISIL field commanders have received attack drones to carry out attacks on Russian military bases in Syria, according to the SVR.

The outgoing US administration and the British leadership want to prevent the stabilization of the situation in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

"According to information received by the SVR, the outgoing US administration and the British leadership, with the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, are aiming to prevent the stabilization of the situation in this country. More broadly, they aim to maintain a state of chaos in the Middle East," the report says.

"Washington and London believe that in such conditions they will be able to achieve their own geopolitical goal faster - to ensure their long-term dominance in the region based on the odious concept of a rules-based order."

However, this is hindered by Russia's military presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which is still a significant factor in regional stability," the SVR notes.

