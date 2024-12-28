  1. World
UNRWA:

Children die in Gaza due to cold weather, lack of shelter

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Children in Gaza are freezing to death due to cold weather and lack of shelter, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated.

"[We need] a ceasefire and an immediate flow of basic supplies, including for winter," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, wrote on his X social media page.

He pointed out that the delivery of blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies has been stuck for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza.

A few days earlier, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported that nearly one million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have no adequate protection against the winter cold. According to the NRC, only 285,000 displaced individuals in Gaza had received essential shelter materials by late November, while approximately 945,000 people are still in need of assistance.

A number of international organizations continue to report Israeli restrictions on the delivery of aid to Gaza. The Israeli authorities deny this information, saying that they do not prevent the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian enclave.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

