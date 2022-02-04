Iran’s trade volume exchange with Oman up 73% in 10 months

Speaking in a meeting of reviewing Iran and Oman trade ties, held in Omani capital Muscat on Thursday, Mohsen Zarrabi put the value of trade exchanged with Oman in 10 months of the current year at $1 billion, expandable to $1.2 billion before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2022).

Stating that a comprehensive roadmap has been compiled for exporting products to Oman in cooperation with the private sector and Chamber of Commerce, Zarrabi pointed out that the roadmap has been concentrated on six sectors of Omani government’s five-year plan such as startups, nano and knowledge-based fields.

He put Iran’s export of products to Oman in 2020 at $24 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarrabi pointed to the visit of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade to Oman and added that the first investment delegation of private sector will Oman and it is hoped that trade volume exchange between the two countries would increase in coming years.

