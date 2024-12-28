Iran withdraws from 2025 World Expo in Osaka: Govt. spox.

Following the comprehensive reviews regarding the conditions for participating in 2025 Expo in Japan and also the restrictions, the relevant body of the country has finally decided to withdraw from participating in the Osaka expo, she underlined.

Four countries, including Iran and South Africa, have decided to withdraw from the World Expo scheduled for next year in Osaka, Japan, the organizer of the expo said on Friday.

So far, a total of 12 countries have pulled out, but with Cabo Verde newly added to the list, 158 are set to take part in the event.

