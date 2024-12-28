Iraqi PMU reaffirms commitment to Islamic Republic of Iran

Faleh Al-Fayyad made his remarks at a ceremony in the northeastern Iraqi province of Diyala, which was held to mark the anniversary of retaking the town of Dhuluiya from the Daesh terror group in December 2014, Iraqi media reported early on Saturday. Dhuluiya is located in Salah ad-Din province.

Al-Fayyad said the PMU remains loyal to its Iranian brothers, particularly to Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who played a key role in defeating Daesh and was assassinated in a US drone attack in Iraq in January 2020.

The PMU are in full readiness for countering any threats, Al-Fayyad stressed.

He also hailed PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was martyred along with General Soleimani in the US drone attack ordered by then president Donald Trump. The attack took place near the capital Baghdad.

MNA/