Syria's developments resulted from US conspiracy

During Friday's prayer sermons, Hujjat al-Islam Kazem Sediqi stated that the situation in Syria has different dimensions, adding that different groups have occupied Syria with different purposes and a very ambiguous future awaits Syria.

He stressed that the US is the mastermind behind all coups, looting, and wars, adding that Syria's developments were part of a conspiracy, unlike what is apparent on the surface.

He clarified that the Israeli regime is the channel for implementing the US think tank plans.

Sediqi said that the fall of Bashar Assad's government was the result of the alliance of a neighboring country with the US

Referring to the presence of Iranian advisors in Syria, he said that Iran's previous presence was justified in several ways.

He noted that during the Iran and Iraq war, Syria helped Iran block the Iraqi oil pipeline, so this matter required Iran to compensate, adding that another point is Iran's religious attachment to the Shia Imams and the presence of the shrines of Hazrat Zainab (pbuh) and Hazrat Ruqayyah (pbuh) in Syria.

"If a country's army was in the field, seeking help, we could go and help them. Hezbollah is in the field despite all the problems, so Iran is also helping them, but not a single soldier was in Syria. Therefore, these conditions did not require Iran's presence in recent developments in Syria," senior Celeric noted.

