Iran top diplomat meets SCO Secretary-General in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday, a day after he arrived in Beijing.

In his meeting with Wang Yi, Araghchi said that the relations between Iran and China are rooted in the ancient civilizations of the two countries.

With respect to the global and regional challenges, cooperation and consultation between Iran and China is necessary, Araghchi noted.

Araghchi, has embarked on a visit to China on Friday to follow up the strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The two countries have strengthened political trust and cooperation by implementing a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, which has reinforced mutual solidarity across various domains.

This partnership, Araghchi said, is based on a solid foundation and covers a wide range of areas.

Iran and China, according to Araghchi, share common interests not only in bilateral and regional matters but also on the international stage.

Both nations are firmly committed to multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation in pursuit of global prosperity.

They continue to work closely in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

MNA/