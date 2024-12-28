IRGC chief reacts to Yemen missile strikes on Israel

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, stated in an interview with Almasirah that the Yemenis, just as they have resisted with honor and dignity until today, will continue to endure until victory is achieved.

"Victory will be theirs," he emphasized.

General Salami added that the Resistance has not weakened, and everyone can see today how Yemenis are shining in their defense of Palestine, gathering every Friday to support Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue their missile and drone strikes on the Zionist enemy, as well as enforcing a maritime blockade on the enemy's ports, in support of the Palestinian people who are enduring a Zionist genocidal war in Gaza.

Despite the Zionist, American, and British aggression against Yemen, they have not broken the will of the Yemenis; instead, the frequency of operations has increased. Enemy media has reported that "Tel Aviv" has not slept for a week due to the Yemeni strikes, with settlers fleeing to shelters.

Since Israel began its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Yemen has openly expressed support for Palestine’s Resistance against the Israeli occupation. The ongoing aggression in Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 45,436 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Millions of Yemeni people in the capital, Sana’a, along with 670 central and regional sites across 14 provinces, gathered in massive weekly rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people under the slogan: "Steadfast with Gaza’s Pride… No Ceilings, No Red Lines."

The participants in the rallies denounced the Zionist aggression targeting civilian facilities in the capital, Sana’a, and Hodeidah Governorate.

They also commended the effectiveness of Yemen’s military operations, which have significantly demoralized the enemy, urging the Armed Forces to continue delivering decisive strikes against the Zionist entity in support of the Palestinian cause.

