The Russian air defense shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the ministry added in a statement, Sputnik news agency reported.

“Last night, the air defense systems on duty destroyed 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the ministry said.

It said 11 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 28 over the Voronezh Region, and 17 over the Rostov Region.

