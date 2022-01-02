Iran, Oman FMs stress continuation of bilateral consultations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi held a phone conversation on Sunday.

In the phone call, the two top diplomats emphasized the continuation of consultations on various bilateral and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President to the Sultan of Oman and consulted with his Omani counterpart on various issues in the relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian and Al Busaidi also consulted on resolving regional crises based on dialogue among the countries of the region. The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope he could visit Muscat soon.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, praised the positive trend of relations between the two countries and said that the Sultanate of Oman has always insisted on dialogue and negotiations in resolving various crises and wants peace.

KI/MFA Farsi