Israeli regime refusing complete ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas

Hamdan told Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV network that Hamas had prepared a plan for a complete ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for releasing captives, but the Israeli regime refused to accept it, IRNA reported early on Saturday.

The Israeli regime is hampering efforts for a ceasefire, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to get rid of the case by having all Israeli captives killed, the Hamas official said.

He added that Hamas had previously accepted a plan for the staged withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, but the regime rejected that plan as well.

On the latest attack by the Zionist army on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia, the senior Hamas official said that the assault is part of the regime’s so-called General’s Plan and aims to destroy any civilian infrastructure which Gazans need to survive.

Hamdan stressed that no armed person was present in the hospital.

MNA/