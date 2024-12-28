Iran, China determined to strengthen bilateral relations

Esmail Baghaei wrote on X on Saturday that "Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Beijing today on his first bilateral official visit outside the region."

“He had very fruitful comprehensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Member of the political bureau of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a wide range of bilateral, regional and int'l issues of common interest,” he added.

He stressed that "Iran and China as comprehensive strategic partners are determined to expand their close consultations with a view to deepening their bilateral ties for the good of their peoples and for further contributing to the rule of law at the int'l level, peace and security.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both states are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

The two countries signed a landmark 25-year partnership agreement in March 2021 in an attempt to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

SD/6329832