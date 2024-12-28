Post-election violence in Mozambique claims nearly 300 lives

Major cities in Mozambique were without key human and business activities on Friday as post-election violence in the country spread. Some businesses, including banks, were closed in the capital, Maputo, DW reported.

Mozambique's capital, Maputo, is limping back to normal but residents are still fearful because of widespread looting and vandalism sparked by confirmation that the ruling party won contested elections, the VOA reported.

Food, fuel and medicine are running low for the city's inhabitants while the daring escape of more than 1,000 inmates from a maximum-security prison is fueling wild rumors and prompted the creation of neighborhood patrols.

Businesses belonging to Nigerians and other foreign Nationals in Mozambique suffered wanton destruction during the week as post-election violence claimed nearly 300 lives, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

