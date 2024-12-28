Iran remains world’s 10th largest steel producer: WSA

According to the WSA report, Iran produced 28 million tons of crude steel in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from January 1 to November 30, 2024), showing a 0.5 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In a report released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran has still maintained its spot as the 10th largest producer of crude steel from January 1st up to the end of November of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

The figures indicated that Iran produced 3.1 million tons of the crude steel in November 2024, registering a 0.1 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN85702576