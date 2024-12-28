Iran's Persepolis FC want Terzic as head coach: Media

The struggling Iranian top club Persepolis Teheran wants to get back on track by signing former Bundesliga coach Edin Terzic. According to Iranian sports media, the ex-BVB coach is at the top of Persepolis President. Reza Darvish's wish list. Initial negotiations are said to have already taken place with the German-Croatian, the German Augsburger Allgemeine said.

Last week, the club sacked its Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido due to poor performances. Since then, Darvish has been looking for a prominent successor. Until then, former Bielefeld player Karim Bagheri will be in charge of the team.

Persepolis used to have well-known national players such as Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia, Ali Karimi and Bagheri, who also played in the Bundesliga. The team is considered the most popular club in Iran and has millions of fans nationwide.

The record of German coaches in Iran is not exactly brilliant. Pierre Littbarski, Hans-Jürgen Gede, Rainer Zobel and Winfried Schäfer have had little success in their engagements in recent years.

