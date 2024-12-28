Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service said one person suffering from shock, PressTV reported, citing Israeli media.

The latest Yemeni missile launch came hours after the US-British naval coalition launched a fresh airstrike on the Arab nation’s capital of Sana’a on Friday night, targeting the 1st Armor Division in the city.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel reported that the airstrike shook the whole city and ambulances were heard rushing to the targeted site.

Yemeni authorities have yet to disclose any information regarding possible casualties and losses.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

