AEOI says IAEA wont't have access to recordings of cameras

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi said that following the consultations between AEOI head Mohammad Eslami and the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi, it was agreed that the IAEA re-installs damaged CCTV cameras at the Karaj site.

Kamalvandi added that the cameras will be re-installed in such a way that the cameras will take pictures and record videos and the images will be stored in the memory of the cameras, and when the memories are full, they will be pulled out and kept in a place in Iran which will be jointly monitored by Iran and the Agency.

The spokesman further underlined that the IAEA will by no means have access to the cameras' recordings.

He said the agreement struck between Iran and the IAEA, will not go beyond the Safeguards Agreement in accordance with a law approved by the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament in early December last year dubbed entitled “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests.”

