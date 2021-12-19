Technical-security checks on IAEA cameras to start today

Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that the process of the technical-security checks will start later today before allowing the IAEA to re-install the damaged cameras at the sabotaged Karaj TESA.

Kamalvandi said that Iran had set three pre-conditions before giving the permission to re-install the cameras at TESA by the IAEA: 1- The conclusion of the judicial-security studies on the act of the sabotage on the Karaj TESA site; 2- Condemning the act of sabotage on the part of the IAEA; and 3- Technical-security checks of the cameras before re-installing them.

The spokesman said that Iran’s voluntary move to allow the IAEA to reinstall the cameras did not come after a new agreement with the agency but it came after the three pre-conditions were met.

The nuclear official said earlier this week that the IAEA will not access the information of the cameras until an agreement is signed in Vienna talks and the sanctions on Iran are removed.

KI/IRINN