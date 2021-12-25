Iran not to exceed 60% uranium enrichment level

Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the United States does not lift its sanctions, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Eslami said "No" when asked whether Iran will exceed 60% uranium enrichment if the parties fail to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.

"All our nuclear activities are carried out according to the agreements, statutes and regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the AEOI chief added.

The new round of Vienna talks between Iran and P4 + 1 Group of countries including UK, France, Germany, China and Russia kicked off on Dec. 17 with holding meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA and announcement of position of parties attending the Vienna talks.

