Data of cameras to be provided to IAEA after sanctions lift

In a news conference on Friday, Rafael Grossi the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency explained about the cameras which are going to be installed at TESA Site in Karaj.

"We were in talks with Iran while traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt and some progressed were made on Karaj cameras,” he stated.

“Since the discussion was about the cameras, I thought it would be better to show you these cameras,” IAEA chief added.

This is a camera that the Agency uses in all countries, he said and explained, “We have about 2,000 of these cameras in different countries and this is a kind of camera that we have to replace [in Karaj].”

"As you can see, these cameras are installed just like any other camera, but the interesting point is that in this part where the memory is located, the memory card is placed here, which contains information and images," he continued.

He went on to say that these cameras cannot be manipulated and they are sealed, and if the camera box is opened, it will show it, so no one can manipulate them.

In response to a question on the way of access of the Agency to the images captured, Grossi said, "If you remember, installation of cameras and other safeguards agreed upon during my visit in February, Iran agreed at the time that there were other ways to do monitoring and verification in more locations than those covered by the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement."

"It was part of the negotiations that we could record the information on the cameras and our position was that the information could stay in Iran, but the cameras would still be sealed by the Agency. That is to say that these cameras belong to the Agency but we cannot see information of these [films].”

In response to another question on the priority of lifting of sanctions on IAEA access to the contents of cameras and the reporter's claim that the United States was "dissatisfied with Iran-IAEA agreement, he said, "Information is shared with us when an agreement is reached, and this agreement is reached when sanctions are lifted. Do not forget one thing. When we reach an agreement with Iran, we will have access to the camera information, but the other parties are supposed to do the deal.”

