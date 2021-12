Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 16

Arman-e Melli:

Tehran-IAEA agreement to advance Vienna talks

Asia:

S Korea contributes USD 2.5 mn in support of Afghan refugees in Iran

Aftab:

Iran's voluntarily measure to resolve concerns of relation with IAEA

Ebtekar:

Iran voluntarily allows IAEA to install new cameras at TESA

Etela'at:

Iran:

UN calls for removal of sanctions

Javan:

9 Iranian indigenous achievements unveiled

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

