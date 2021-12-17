JCPOA expert-level meeting kicks off in Vienna

The meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission will be held on Friday according to the scheduled program at 2:00 PM local time in Vienna (16:30 Tehran time) with the aim of summarizing last week's talks at the level of senior negotiators of members of JCPOA.

This round of talks began last Thursday and delegations immediately started working on the texts and trying to reduce differences.

Discussions on the texts were not limited to working groups and parties were working in different formats and levels in two areas of removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The European Union in a statement on Friday announced that Joint Commission on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene again in Vienna on Friday.

The JCPOA Joint Commission will be chaired by Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service on behalf of the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell.

Representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran will attend the meeting.

Participants will continue to discuss prospect of a possible US return to JCPOA and how to ensure full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties, the statement added.

MA/IRN84579988