Atomic official in Vienna for Iran-IAEA technical talks

Recently, AEOI spokesman Kamalvandi traveled to Vienna and met and held talks with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, after which, an agreement was made to install IAEA surveillance cameras at Karaj TESA Complex.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani also met and held talks with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Austrian capital of Vienna on Feb. 16.

Referring to his meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, IAEA Chief in a tweet wrote, "Had an important conversation today with Iran’s chief negotiator @Bagheri_Kani, on current bilateral issues between @IAEAorg & #Iran and also on ongoing #JCPOA discussions."

The new development comes as the top Iranian negotiator Bagheri Kani has returned back to Tehran from Vienna on Wednesday on a short trip.

