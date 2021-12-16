AEOI-IAEA agreement to foil plots of ill-wishers

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, on Thursday, answered some questions put forward by reporters over Iran's measure to voluntarily allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace the damaged cameras at Karaj's TESA site with the new ones.

Referring to his recent recent meeting with the Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi, he said that previously, four issues related to the Karaj site had remained unresolved.

He went on to say that it was necessary to continue talks with IAEA in order to reach a common understanding and continue IAEA's monitoring.

According to him, new cameras will be installed at TESA Complex in Karaj following an agreement reached between AEOI and Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi.

In the presence of Iranian security and judicial officials, answers will be provided to technical questions of IAEA inspectors who bring the new cameras, he said.

The perpetrators that had a hand in the terrorist incident of the Karaj site will also be identified, he added.

He went on to say that ill-wishers of the Iranian nation and the Zionists regularly resort to psychological warfare to claim that the IAEA is not aware of Iran's activities.

AEOI seeks to neutralize such moves and foil the plots of the enemy so that the Iranian negotiating team can reach their goal which is the removal of sanctions.

