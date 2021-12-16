Tehran-IAEA agreement on Karaj site a real breakthrough

"I don’t think so. I believe the #US appreciated the deal between #Tehran and the #IAEA DG Mr. R.Grossi. At least I don’t hear anymore rumours about extraordinary IAEA BoG meeting", Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations tweeted on Wednesday.

Mikhail Ulyanov's comment came in response to a Twitter user who said that US regime considers this goodwill and cooperation with IAEA as a weakness for more pressure.

"The agreement on Karaj is a real breakthrough. It fully corresponds to the needs of int. community", Ulyanov said.

Iran voluntarily allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace the damaged cameras at Karaj's TESA site with the new ones according to a recent agreement made with IAEA.

Iran's voluntary measure is meant to help resolve misunderstandings with the IAEA.

The IAEA said in an official statement on Wednesday evening that the new cameras will be installed at TESA Complex in Karaj following an agreement reached between Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi.

The cameras which will be installed in the coming days will replace the cameras that have already been removed from the center after they had been damaged in an act of sabotage at the site. In addition, the Agency and Iran will continue to cooperate with each other regarding the remaining issues on ‘safeguards’ to resolve these problems, the statement added.

RHM/FNA14000925000053