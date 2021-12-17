JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held today

As headed by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Secretary-General of European Union External Action Service Enrique Mora, this meeting will be held at the level of deputies and senior directors of Foreign Ministry of Iran and P4+1 including UK, France, Germany, Russia and China.

This round of talks started last Thursday in Vienna and the delegations began working on the texts and trying to reduce differences immediately after the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting.

Discussions were not limited on the texts and parties were working in different formats and levels in two areas of removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Simultaneously with this important diplomatic event, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to hold a press conference on the agreement with Iran on Fri.

