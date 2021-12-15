Reaching agreement with Iran ‘an important step’: IAEA

Iran voluntarily allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace the damaged cameras at Karaj's TESA site with the new ones in the wake of a recent agreement made with IAEA.

Iran's voluntary measure is meant to help resolve misunderstandings with the IAEA.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in an official statement on Wednesday evening that the new cameras will be installed at TESA Complex in Karaj following an agreement reached between Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi.

The cameras which will be installed in the coming days will replace the cameras that have already been removed from the center. In addition, the Agency and Iran will continue to cooperate with each other regarding the remaining issues on ‘safeguards’ to resolve these problems, the statement added.

Iran, however, had refused in September to allow the IAEA to gain access to a number of cameras that had been damaged during a terrorist operation targeting the TESA Karaj Complex, a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in north-central Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's refusal was based on the fact that the country needed to complete some legal-security investigations into the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran and IAEA had come to a "good agreement that can eliminate some alleged concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear energy program and open the door for further cooperation with the agency".

MA/IRN84578451